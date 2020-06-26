The oldest management tool

A simple thank you can go a long way.

by Stephen Jones

It was a tough month. A team member down (due to illness) and a print deadline looming meant we were up against it regardless of the worry caused by an emerging global pandemic. 

I love what I do, but after a month of extra early mornings and late nights needed to get the magazine to press, it’s easy to feel disheartened. Then a message popped into my inbox from my editor headed: “Thank you for all of your hard work.”

It may seem obvious that the simple act of showing appreciation, especially during tough times, will boost employee engagement, and it is hardly a new concept among management thinkers. 

