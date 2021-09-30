Ollie Phillips: "Embrace change to build workplace inclusivity"

For National Inclusion Week, former rugby star turned PwC director, Ollie Phillips offers leaders three tips on how they can boost inclusion in their workplace.

Embedding inclusivity into your business requires embracing, rather than fearing change. It’s a common human trait to avoid what we don’t know. We’re creatures of habit and too often hesitant to shake up the status quo. People are therefore the greatest barrier to progress.

We are seeing a movement within the UK market to substantiate the value of inclusion in the workplace. With more employers now ready to turn the page, the main challenge however is not the appetite, but rather their understanding of how to implement the infrastructure and best practices to see its benefits.

So, where to start? There always needs to be a catalyst for change to happen. The real test for any individual is to challenge their own habitual behaviours. Whether that’s control over the look of their product or perhaps how they choose to market the company, all of that needs close attention.