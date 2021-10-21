Which one of these 6 superhero leaders are you?

You might not be surprised to hear that business leaders and superheroes have much in common. Neither are jobs for the faint-hearted. They both require courage, resilience and the ability to perform under pressure. They often cut lonely figures and feel people depend on them for their (business) survival.



But which character are you most like? Not for profit group Be the Business, has created a squad of superheroes to help business leaders understand themselves better and improve their performance as a result.



Illustrated by UK comic artist Rufus Dayglo - whose work includes Judge Dredd, The Gorillaz and Tank Girl - the characters are dramatisations of ‘real life’ business leader typologies formed from a comprehensive segmentation study of UK business leaders.



The company built the typologies from demographic and firmographic information, as well as a survey of 1,427 business leaders which identified how individuals lead within their organisations, make decisions and access support when they need it.



“Knowing what type of a leader you are is key to understanding how you operate with colleagues, how to better use your strengths and sometimes plug weaknesses. This in turn can improve efficiency and drive growth,” Be the Business chief executive Anthony Impey says.



“The light-hearted and engaging SuperLeaders may seem as skin deep as their costumes, but they’re based on some of the most in-depth work on business leader behaviour undertaken in the UK. So while it’s engaging and fun, there’s real science behind these fantastic characters,” he adds.



So for a bit of fun, here are the 6 SuperLeaders and their alter egos. Decide which one you are - or take the company’s personality test.

1. The Determinator - a determined driver

Every team needs a leader who can relentlessly drive performance forward, getting the best out of everyone around them.

These leaders believe networking and meeting the right people are the routes to success. Indeed, in the business leader survey, 82% of the leaders that fit into The Determinator category agree that you can only be successful if you know the right people (compared to the average of 44%).