"One of the biggest faults of the European ecosystem is founders sell out very early"

Dubbed “Spotify for textbooks”, five-year-old Perlego offers students a monthly subscription to read unlimited academic texts online.

Co-founder Gauthier Van Malderen's living conditions may have changed during the coronavirus lockdown - in order to be closer to his family he swapped his London flat-share for a small Brussels flat - but the business has continued to grow.

Now with more than 300,000 titles, it has attracted lucrative attention from angel investors and in 2020 inked a deal to offer its services to Barclays student account holders. Van Malderen explains where it’s heading next.