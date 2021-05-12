"One of the biggest faults of the European ecosystem is founders sell out very early"

Management Today meets Perlego founder Gauthier Van Malderen.

by Robert Jeffrey

Dubbed “Spotify for textbooks”, five-year-old Perlego offers students a monthly subscription to read unlimited academic texts online. 

Co-founder Gauthier Van Malderen's living conditions may have changed during the coronavirus lockdown - in order to be closer to his family he swapped his London flat-share for a small Brussels flat - but the business has continued to grow. 

Now with more than 300,000 titles, it has attracted lucrative attention from angel investors and in 2020 inked a deal to offer its services to Barclays student account holders. Van Malderen explains where it’s heading next.

