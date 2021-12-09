The one capability every 21st century leader must have

What is the single biggest challenge facing aspiring leaders today? Nigel Vaz, CEO at Publicis Sapient, says it’s having the ability to learn, unlearn and then relearn.

Nigel Vaz, CEO of digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient, has rubbed shoulders with them all – Sir Tim Berners Lee (inventor of the internet); film director James Cameron and even former South African president, Nelson Mandela.

All these people share two traits: they have personified transformation (Cameron, for instance created the technology he needed to make Avatar) in their own fields and they have trodden a path that others didn’t believe was even possible.

Vaz has learned something from all of them. Yet when he ruminates on the challenges facing the newest crop of leaders in business and society, it’s the future that his 11-year old son will need to confront that resonates with him most.