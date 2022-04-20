How one CEO turned a loss-making business into a £275m success

When Derek O’Carroll joined Brightpearl in 2016, he took on the biggest risk for any CEO - a turnaround.

He dived straight in, working with the investors to restructure the financing of the business. The previous round of investment valued the business at $64m; the year O'Carroll joined the valuation was reduced to $8m while he completely rebooted things.

Now it has more than $30m in revenue, nearly 3,000 clients and its software manages almost $13bn in sales orders for multichannel retailers, including firms like luxury British tweed brand Holland Cooper, footwear giant Puma, and major US cosmetics disrupter Snow.