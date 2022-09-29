How one man saved a nightclub empire

Peter Marks is a veteran of the nightlife sector; from his humble beginnings in a Yorkshire club in the early 80s to becoming the executive chairman of Rekom, the UK’s largest operator of late night bars and clubs, including Pryzm, Cameo and Bar&Beyond. Over the last 10 years, Marks has taken a group of nightclubs suffering from underinvestment out of administration - “a business that was hurtling into the ground” - and turned them into “premises that are modern, appealing and are fit to fight for their corner”.

“Running nightclubs is one of the fastest-moving and enjoyable businesses in hospitality. You’ve got to keep an eye on what’s up and coming on social media and learning lessons from going to Ibiza, Vegas and festivals, so you can bring some of those ideas back.”

In his first year with Rekom, which was previously named Luminar then Deltic, it made “about six or seven” million pounds and the number of guests increased to 7.3 million per annum. He says: “We needed to make sure our business was invested in so that people would spend more on each visit. If you've got an under-invested-in nightclub, people won't pay.”