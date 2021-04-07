A one-minute guide to getting promoted while working from home

You can't always control the process, but there are things you can do to put yourself in the limelight.

After a year of lockdowns, it’s easy to feel as though your life and career have stalled. Particularly when we’re working from home, without the social experience of the office, it’s easy to feel like “we’re out of sight, out of mind”.

But it’s important for career prospects, and sometimes our own wellbeing, to feel like we’ve progressed. It’s harder without the day-to-day interaction that we get in the office, but it’s still possible to chase promotion while we’re working remotely. Here are some important things to remember.

1) Talk yourself up

Many people talk themselves out of a promotion before they even try achieve one. “To get promoted you have to believe in yourself and your potential,” writes Niamh O’Keeffe, a career coach and author of the book Get Promoted.