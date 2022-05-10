How one profitable company manages the four-day week

As CEO and owner of CMG Technologies, Rachel Garrett runs a manufacturing business that made critical ventilator parts during the pandemic. They did it all on a four-day week. Here’s how they managed.

Rachel Garrett, 40, lives in Suffolk, near the manufacturing business she owns and runs: CMG Technologies. Like all 30 members of staff at CMG Technologies, Garrett works four days a week. The factory is staffed seven days a week.

CMG Technologies uses Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) to make complex 3D shapes out of materials like steel, iron and copper. It is the only manufacturer in the UK to facilitate the entire MIM process inhouse.

Garrett, who was recently announced as a Timewise Power Part Timer, explains: “We can make metal behave like a plastic, this allows you to create really intricate shapes – meaning you get excellent design complexity but with the strength of steel.” CMG Technologies can make parts from high-end materials such as titanium in this way.