What one of the most successful Brits in Silicon Valley thinks about the future of Big Tech

Cal Henderson, Slack's co-founder and CTO talks to Management Today about the future of Big Tech, answering to his new(ish) Salesforce boss and being a VR “skeptic”.

Cal Henderson met his match in the early 2000s, after hacking his way into the computer games start-up Ludicorp’s internal server to make recommendations to its developers. Impressed, the company’s founder Stewart Butterfield hired him and the rest is history.

The duo went on to found Flickr, which they sold to Yahoo for about $25 million in 2005 and then Slack (and a couple of failed start-ups in between).

The workplace messaging app went public in 2019, surged in popularity during the pandemic and was acquired by Salesforce last year for $27.7 billion - marking the software company’s largest deal ever.