The one thing every board member needs to know

One minute briefing: This is something even seasoned non-execs get wrong.

Do you sit on a board? Are you making an impact? Could you, in fact, be trying a bit too hard?

Mina Mutafchieva, a former McKinsey consultant who is now partner at Dawn Capital, the specialist software investor, warns that sometimes board members can do too much.

“The best thing you can do as a board member is know when to say nothing,” she says. “Board members who micromanage are doing those companies a disservice.