One year on: How one Ukrainian CEO is running his business in a war zone

In Conversation With… Intellias co-founder and CEO Vitaly Sedler on the realities of running a business in war-torn Ukraine. "I just focus on the next three days."

In 2022, Intellias should have been celebrating its 20th anniversary. The once small startup has become one of Ukraine's biggest tech companies with more than 3,000 employees.

Instead of toasting to its success, Intellias’ co-founder and CEO Vitaly Sedler was running a business in a country under Russian invasion.

This week marks the year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Below, Sedler tells MT how he relocated his workforce and their loved ones (pets included) from conflict zones to safety, and despite all the odds, grew the business by 70% in 2022.