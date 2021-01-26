One way you’re giving feedback all wrong

You know the old adage about having one mouth and two ears?

When you have constructive feedback to give, chances are you’ll make a common mistake: you’ll lead with talking, not with listening.

It feels like you should lead with talking. After all, you’re the one with the important message: you need someone to deliver and you’re worried they won’t. Maybe Alex has been flaky about meeting deadlines, and he can’t be late this time.

But researchers find that leading with listening improves the conversation in two ways.