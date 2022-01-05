Where are the opportunities for growth in 2022?

MT Asks: The Metaverse, good customer service and regional investment could all be fertile areas for business growth in 2022, say senior leaders.

January is usually the marker for a positive reset, with resolutions and New Year goals freshly etched in your memory. Yet as I type this article on my laptop from my kitchen bar-turned-desk, little feels new about 2022.

With so much uncertainty still in the air, leaders may be tempted to just power through the Government advised bout of working from home before even thinking about growth opportunities. Especially after multiple scuppered year ahead plans in the last two years.

But while you’re laying low, your competition is planning: A quarter of MT’s readers’ biggest priority for 2022 is business growth, according to our recent poll of 176 senior leaders.