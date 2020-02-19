An Orwellian nightmare for mice: Pest control in the digital age

According to Google Trends, interest in the search term ‘internet of things’ peaked in 2016 and has since fallen by around two-thirds.

It shouldn’t be surprising, given that the idea that connections between devices could have as transformative an impact as connections between people has long since become subsumed in marketing guff.

Specifically, when the media got hold of the IoT idea, its transformative impact was grandly imagined in the consumer field - a fatal mistake. When smart chairs, smart fridges and smart toasters didn’t immediately transform our homes into the world of tomorrow from the 1939 World’s Fair, most people lost interest.