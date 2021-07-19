"Our brains consume more energy when multitasking"

The digital wellbeing expert, Dr Anastasia Dedyukhina, explains how the merging of our home and work lives and addiction to our devices is damaging productivity

If our relationship with technology was under the spotlight before the pandemic, it’s nothing compared to what it's like now, after 15 months of remote working. The blurring of the lines between our home and work lives has made us more aware of how our emails and smartphone notifications permeate every part of how we live. People Management spoke to digital wellbeing expert, best-selling author and founder of Consciously Digital, Dr Anastasia Dedyukhina, about how tech is affecting us – and what we can do about it.

What is digital wellbeing?

Technology is playing an increasingly important role, but we’re never actually taught how to treat our devices. The pandemic was a perfect example. People were told: ‘You work from home. Here’s a computer.’ Then people started feeling fatigued and weren’t able to separate work from home life.

Research shows that on average, people in the UK are spending two hours longer working, logging off at 8pm as opposed to 6pm – which may sound great for an employer. But other research has found when people don’t have proper separation from their devices, they’re more likely to feel stressed. And companies are more likely to experience longer-term consequences, whether it’s healthcare costs, presenteeism or absenteeism, or loss of productivity.