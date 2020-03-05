How overconfidence affects your firm’s fortunes

Everyone’s met someone who seems unphased by anything, even at times when the signs suggest that maybe they should be.

Perhaps it’s an imperviousness to what other people think, or an enviable self-assurance, but whatever it is they remain stolid in their outlook whatever the weather.

Research has revealed that this disposition has a significant boardroom impact. A recent study by the Strategic Management Society found that overconfident CEOs were likely to interpret feedback about the success of their current business strategy - good or bad - more optimistically.