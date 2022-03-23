Was P&O's mass sacking legal?

What are the legal implications of insensitively firing 800 employees on the spot via a pre-recorded video?

Experts have widely criticised P&O Ferries following its decision to fire 800 staff without notice via a pre-recorded video, on 17 March.

Employees were told “your final day of employment is today”, in the virtual announcement, which informed employees that they were to be dismissed “on grounds of redundancy” and that vessels will primarily be crewed by cheaper agency workers going forward.

He also told them the company had been making a £100m loss year-on-year, which had been covered by its parent, Dubai-based DP World.