The pandemic is a chance to rethink attitudes to part-time work

Nominate star part-timers and companies innovating with flexible working for the Timewise Power List, in association with Management Today.

by Adam Gale

A few years ago I was chatting with a friend of mine, who had a glittering career in the investment banking world. I asked what the ceiling was to his ambition. Was his dream to be CEO?

“No chance,” he said, “because I’m not a psychopath.” 

I spluttered into my glass that that seemed a little harsh, but he elaborated. There was always someone more single-minded than you out there, always someone more willing to sacrifice for the pursuit of their ambition, and he just wasn’t willing to put in 90-hour weeks for the next 10 or 15 years to keep up with them.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package