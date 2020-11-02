The pandemic is a chance to rethink attitudes to part-time work

A few years ago I was chatting with a friend of mine, who had a glittering career in the investment banking world. I asked what the ceiling was to his ambition. Was his dream to be CEO?

“No chance,” he said, “because I’m not a psychopath.”

I spluttered into my glass that that seemed a little harsh, but he elaborated. There was always someone more single-minded than you out there, always someone more willing to sacrifice for the pursuit of their ambition, and he just wasn’t willing to put in 90-hour weeks for the next 10 or 15 years to keep up with them.