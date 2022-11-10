The pandemic curse catches up with Big Tech

There is an epidemic of job cuts affecting Big Tech. Just this week we have seen numerous famous names in the tech space announce large scale redundancies, but there were whispers of trouble back in late summer.



In August this year, the company behind social media app Snapchat cut 1,300 staff members from its roster, in a fight against the economic downturn. The company’s chief executive said that its most recent quarterly revenue growth of 8% was “well below” expectations.



The introduction of Elon Musk as Twitter CEO did more than just shake-up the leadership team; this week, the Tesla mogul announced he had “no choice” but to make 7,500 people redundant, due to a daily $4m loss. The platform amassed more than $5bn by the close of 2021, up almost $4bn from the previous year and the largest annual revenue increase in the company’s history.



Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta platform, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, announced a whopping 11,000 jobs would be cut in light of serious revenue losses. Meta’s total revenue in 2021 was roughly $117bn, up from $86bn the previous year. Zuckerberg admits that the company has been unable to sustain such high growth; Meta Platforms made $27.7bn during the third quarter of 2022, more than 4% less than the same period last year. Last quarter, the company reported its first quarterly revenue decline in a decade



Cloud-based software company Salesforce has announced it will cut 2,500 jobs, citing “performance” issues. In August, the company announced that its headcount had risen 36% in the past year to meet the demands from customers. Its second quarter revenues rose 22% year on year, driven by increased demand for its services, but the company is facing pressure to cut costs following activist fund Starboard Value taking a stake in the company. While the investor called for Salesforce to increase its margins, it didn’t explicitly call for a workforce reduction.



Saas company Chargebee is set to cut 10% of its workforce despite bolstering its portfolio since 2021, buying four startups in five months. The company was valued at $3.5bn in February this year and has raised its Series H funding round of $250m. The job cuts come as a response to “tougher market conditions”, such as higher inflation rates and a need to accelerate growth and profitability.

Rapid expansion



There have also been significant job losses within the fintech space. Online banking and finance platforms Stripe, Pleo and Chime have all made a total of 1,402 people redundant from their firms.

Stripe underwent a major hiring spree during the pandemic as e-commerce experienced a significant growth period. But the recent macroeconomic challenges meant they had “overhired for the world we’re in”.



Pleo raised around $350m over the course of 2021 to fund its European expansion. This gave the company a valuation of $4.7bn, making it one of the most valuable fintech firms in Europe. In a blog post explaining the job cuts, the company said it is no longer operating under a “growth first” mandate, but instead is focusing on “growth through focus and efficiency”.



Banking app Chime expanded throughout the pandemic, adding millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25bn in 2021. Forbes reported earlier this year that the company is delaying its public listing due to high inflation and interest rates, and fears of a global recession. However, in a memo to staff, co-founder and CEO Chris Britt said Chime was still “well-capitalised” and the job cuts were part of a wider move to position the company for success.

A perfect storm



All of this begs the question; what on earth is happening in Big Tech? There are a number of elements at play here which have contributed to such dramatic moves. Demand for technology services went through the roof during Covid, as workers stuck at home relied heavily on social media to give them up to date news about the pandemic, as well as online systems to enable them to work from home as successfully as they would in the office.



As demand increased, so did the need for more people to ensure these services ran smoothly, resulting in an increase in hires. Now, however, as we move towards a more hybrid way of working, the demand for such services has waned. Coupled with a workforce more demanding of better pay in line with inflation, the tech industry now has too many employees.



Throw in macroeconomic challenges such as higher inflation and interest rates and marketing costs being slashed - usually the first victims during a recession - and you’ve got a perfect storm of plummeting profits, cutting costs and employees being left out in the cold with nowhere to go.



Only time will tell if Big Tech is able to recover.