Pandemic ends public love affair with Richard Branson et al

Richard Branson helped redefine business and PR in the 1980s and 1990s as he cast himself as the plucky, glamorous go-getter taking on the big boys. He later became a vocal advocate of progressive causes including LGBT+ rights and humane drugs laws – a perfect fit in the era of corporate 'purpose'.

But goodwill toward the billionaire has plummeted amid his public silence during the coronavirus crisis; particularly following news that Virgin Atlantic staff have been asked to take eight weeks unpaid leave.

The fact that Virgin Group is no longer the majority owner of the airline does not matter. How can the man who personifies the Virgin brand not dig into his unimaginable wealth at a time like this, to help employees and wider society?