As the pandemic surges, now is when we need to prepare for the future

We are currently living through the most significant disruption to the global economy and society since the Second World War, a situation very few us thought we would experience in 2020. While our top priority is the good health of our loved ones, friends and colleagues – we business leaders also have the difficult task of considering what this crisis will mean for the future of our organisations.

Once the coronavirus pandemic passes, businesses must be prepared to move quickly to respond to stock market surges and the recovery of growth and economic activity. Whilst it is easy to be consumed by the immediate impact these uncertain times have on us all, we must take care to also remember the long game and make sure the right people are in place to discover and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead.

Success very much depends on our ability to think differently, be agile and change the way we work in order to fit our new environment. Remote working is now the norm for many people and the kitchen table has become a centre for business activity - an experience that many cosmopolitan start-ups will be comfortable with, but larger organisations will still be becoming accustomed to.