Do parents really deserve extra time off?
Opinion: The unintended consequences of prescriptive perks.
Salesforce likes to talk about family.
Attend any of its global events, listen to any of its employees speak or browse the software giant’s blue-tinted website and it’s impossible not to come across the word ‘Ohana’, the Hawaiian concept that families, whether related or not, are bound together.
It was picked up during a 1990s sabbatical by founder Marc Benioff and has become a guiding principle for the company, sometimes literally. Alongside the announcement that staff will be able to work from home until July 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Salesforce has followed the lead of other tech giants in “deepening” its support to working parents.