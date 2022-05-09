Is part-time still a dirty word in business?

Not long ago, the word “part-time” was often a byword for an employee who lacked ambition, commitment and dynamism. It certainly wasn’t an option for those who wanted a senior role in business.

You might think the world has moved on since then. The advent of hybrid work has forever changed attitudes around flexible work and working from home, but it appears there is still a long way to go to reduce the stigma of the part-time label.

In a recent survey of more than 2,000 people, Timewise, the flexible working consultancy, found that half of the UK public still don’t believe that a senior part-time career is possible. This compares to three-quarters of respondents ten years ago. Meanwhile 1 in 2 said they would not give a part-time colleague an important, or business critical, task.