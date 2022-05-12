"Part-time work creates a better balance for your mind and soul”

The BBC"s creative diversity partner Michelle Matherson works three days a week and believes owning your space is key to making part-time work successfully

by Éilis Cronin
Michelle Matherson

As the BBC's creative diversity partner, Michelle Matherson is responsible for ensuring the BBC only commissions companies that can meet its 20% target, a commitment to ensure one fifth of team members off screen are diverse in terms of disabilities, socio-economic background and ethnicity.

It's a role with big impact, but one that she only does three days a week. She was announced this week as one of Timewise's Power Part Timers. 

Interestingly Matherson has enjoyed an  ‘upside down’ flexible career, in that she mainly worked full-time while her children were little (but flexibly where possible) and is now working part-time later in her career.

