Pasta Evangelists founder: “It’s difficult to respect a leader who's 'too important' to get stuck in.”

5 Minutes With… Finn Lagun, co-founder and CMO, at Pasta Evangelists.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

This week, Management Today meets Finn Lagun. At just 24, he co-founded Pasta Evangelists, the UK's leading pasta subscription box service, in 2016. At that time, it was a direct-to-consumer business, delivering boxes of fresh pasta dishes to Londoners before going nationwide in 2018.

As it went expanded nationwide, Lagun went on the BBC show Dragon’s Den for funding, but left empty-handed and was called “delusional” and a “disaster”. 

Undaunted, the brand went on to open a concession store and restaurant in Harrods, set up around 40 kitchens across the country to offer a takeaway service and also created a London-based cooking school, the Pasta Academy.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today