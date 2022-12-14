Pasta Evangelists founder: “It’s difficult to respect a leader who's 'too important' to get stuck in.”

This week, Management Today meets Finn Lagun. At just 24, he co-founded Pasta Evangelists, the UK's leading pasta subscription box service, in 2016. At that time, it was a direct-to-consumer business, delivering boxes of fresh pasta dishes to Londoners before going nationwide in 2018.

As it went expanded nationwide, Lagun went on the BBC show Dragon’s Den for funding, but left empty-handed and was called “delusional” and a “disaster”.

Undaunted, the brand went on to open a concession store and restaurant in Harrods, set up around 40 kitchens across the country to offer a takeaway service and also created a London-based cooking school, the Pasta Academy.