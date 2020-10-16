Who should pay for a home worker's skinny latte?

Businesses will need to change their approach to employee perks in a more hybrid workplace.

Companies might be expecting to make some savings with a hybrid model of work. With employees no longer at their desk all week (if at all in some cases) there should therefore be less demand to provide things like tea, coffee, electricity and toilet paper. Homeworkers instead will simply use and pay for their own throughout their home-based work day.

But is this fair? Some think not.

NIBUD, a family finance agency in the Netherlands, has counted the total cost of such extras, not including equipment deemed essential to work, and recommends that employers reimburse their homeworkers an average of two euros a week.