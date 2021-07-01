Would you pay your staff more than yourself?

Instinctively, you expect that the more senior someone is in a business, the more they will be paid. You’d certainly expect that, in a start-up, no one would come close to the founder-CEO.

But the labour market is no respecter of pride. Sometimes the skills and experience you need are expensive, and you find yourself having to sign off a wage bill higher than the one you take home yourself.

That’s the situation former business psychologist MacLynn found herself in, when she founded dating service company The Vida Consultancy in 2011.