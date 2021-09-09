Payroll is secret weapon in driving business growth, survey reveals

Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Some people may have previously viewed payroll as purely a hygiene factor, but the pandemic has proven the power of this often-overlooked service in optimising strategy and building a resilient business. ADP’s 2021 global survey, The potential of payroll, shows how payroll forms the foundation of any efficient organisation and has the potential to drive future growth initiatives.

Successive national lockdowns and resulting office closures have meant payroll professionals have faced their fair share of obstacles. In addition, despite enormous changes in the world around them, many teams were using systems and processes that haven’t changed in years, which made tackling legislative payroll changes and managing payroll remotely more difficult. ADP’s global payroll research revealed that for most HR, finance and payroll leaders (82%), the pandemic proved challenging – especially in the areas of reliability and accessibility of payroll systems, as well as accuracy and timeliness of employee pay.

The last 18 months have also highlighted the inadequacies of many payroll systems – 61% of respondents found they were not able to adapt their payroll to meet the needs of their company during the pandemic, and a third (33%) said they didn’t have a payroll system to support expansion plans. Companies must now decide whether to upgrade their systems or carry on as before – which could widen the gulf between what they want their payroll operation to deliver and what it is currently capable of achieving.