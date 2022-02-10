How Peloton lost $35bn of market capital in two years

Peloton was a pandemic stock darling. But in two years it has lost $35bn of market capital and this week, its CEO resigned. What can leaders learn from this cautionary tale?

John Foley suddenly resigned on Tuesday (8 February) from his role as CEO of the exercise equipment company following a scathing, and very public, indictment from Peloton investor Blackwells Capital. It criticised not only the company’s declining sales performance, but issues with Foley’s own management strategy - or lack of one, it argues.

This follows a letter sent from Blackwells to Peloton in January this year, expressing “grave concerns” about the direction and performance of the company, as well as the “ongoing failures of its leadership team.”

Foley had become one of the latest targets of the increasingly vocal activist investors sector.