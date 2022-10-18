People with gaps on their CV are "a gift, not a red flag"

Last Updated: 47 hours ago

Time and time again I hear leaders spurt baseless notions that spread like wildfire. None quite as damaging as this; the belief that women who take a career break are not fit to re-enter the workforce.



Deeply embedded misconceptions and falsehoods have led generation upon generation of business leaders to believe women lose their skillset, their mind and their experience when they take a career break, for whatever reason.



In reality, the notion that womens’ skills become rusty is one that serves only the agenda of those who are being exclusionary.



Here’s the thing - study upon study has proven the value women bring to the UK economy, and yet, the odds are wildly stacked against those who want to return to the world of work.



Why?



A perfect storm underpinned by gender inequality (the societal expectation of women, the disproportionate effect of the pandemic on women, and a cost of living turned childcare crisis that has put additional pressure on women) has left spades of talent sidelined and feeling paralysed in a catch-22. Notable negative bias towards CV gaps has only exacerbated existing difficulties.



It’s time leaders wake up to what their practices really represent and put a stop to the outdated and misogynistic view of hiring women returners.



I urge you to see CV gaps not as a red flag, or as a basis for you to pass judgement, but instead as a gift. Here’s why:

How women returners will benefit your business

During a career break, women usually experience life events that give them a deeper and richer knowledge of themselves and the world. These new ways of thinking and diverse perspectives will help you to create a marketing output that is more representative of society. Consequentially presenting you with new market and growth opportunities.



Second, the struggle to find the right people has left businesses the world over with sizable talent gaps. Recruiting women returners is an opportunity to repopulate your talent pipeline. In fact, of the two million people in the UK looking to return to work after a period away, 90% are women. So there’s no shortage of choice. Returners, with clarity in the direction of their career, are stable members of the workplace and it would be foolish to turn a blind eye to this demographic.



Third, returning mums, in particular, bring a high degree of motivation and a supreme set of news skills back into the workplace. No more so than the capacity to multitask, singletask, and manage risk, time and teams effectively. The time away from work also offers mums an opportunity to reflect and figure out where they want to commit their time. Someone who makes the decision to return to work and spend time away from children, for example, will likely be more committed to excel at work.

5 actions you can take to encourage women to return

The benefits of women returners are unquestionable. As a leader, it is your responsibility to encourage women back to the workplace.



Here’s how you can achieve that: