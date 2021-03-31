People with more ‘meaningful’ jobs give more valuable performance reviews

Whether it’s a survey or a one-on-one chat with line managers, performance reviews are an opportunity for employees to share open and honest feedback, measure progress and set goals.

Their effectiveness however, depends on how they’re used. Reviews that are infrequent, don’t ask for feedback or are perceived as hollow by those participating are likely to yield more limited results. New research also suggests that the extent to which an employee finds their job ‘meaningful’ can also enhance their value.

Researchers from Dublin’s Trinity Business School wanted to understand how the idea of finding meaning in your work manifested itself within an organisation. They studied the questionnaire responses of 249 employees spanning multiple titles and job types within at a UK construction firm. Their answers were then compared against the results of individual performance reviews by their line managers.