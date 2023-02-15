Most people too scared to be leaders, finds research

Qualified people are not becoming leaders because they are too worried about what others might think of them, finds new research from the University of Michigan.

Are you a born leader? Or have you deliberately acquired leadership skills? Or maybe, just maybe, you fight shy of leadership responsibility?

Whatever your response, research from Julia Lee Cunningham, professor of management and organisations at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, makes interesting reading. The answer to the perennial question as to whether leaders are born or made is, she says, more nuanced: “All leaders are works in progress.”

But despite the fact that every type of organisation is crying out for leaders, at every level – even if they’re not ‘the finished article’ – most people don’t see themselves as leader material. As such, they are not only depriving their employers of useful contributions, they’re also limiting their own personal growth.