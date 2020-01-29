How performance rankings can turn culture toxic

They might encourage competition, but staff league tables introduce other pressures.

by Stephen Jones

Companies like to reward success. 

One way to do this is by giving employees a ranking based on how they perform. The theory is that it’s motivating, acknowledges the “A players” who work harder than everyone else and fosters healthy competition between colleagues and teams. 

All helpful things if you want to cultivate a fast-moving culture that attracts ambitious talent. But a new study confirms what many will have long suspected - that rankings can also have a toxic side. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT