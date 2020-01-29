How performance rankings can turn culture toxic
They might encourage competition, but staff league tables introduce other pressures.
Companies like to reward success.
One way to do this is by giving employees a ranking based on how they perform. The theory is that it’s motivating, acknowledges the “A players” who work harder than everyone else and fosters healthy competition between colleagues and teams.
All helpful things if you want to cultivate a fast-moving culture that attracts ambitious talent. But a new study confirms what many will have long suspected - that rankings can also have a toxic side.
Sign in to continue
*plus VAT