Perkbox CEO - “Productivity is possible in a different pattern”

Gautam Sahgal, chief executive of Perkbox, talks to MT about the possibility of companies going “borderless” in their approach to hybrid working.

“Goblin mode” might have been Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2022, but the business zeitgeist was - and still is, largely - all about hybrid working. While almost unheard of before the pandemic, it has now become so in-demand that job seekers are actively turning down roles at companies that do not offer or openly advertise flexible working options, with others refusing to travel into an office at all.

But there is a new approach to working that Gautam Sahgal, chief executive of promotions and incentives company Perkbox, calls “borderless working”. The company employs people from a number of countries around the world and allows employees to work from anywhere for five weeks a year.

“We’re constantly looking for talent both in and outside the UK and have become much more flexible around how we work, when we work and from where. That’s a necessity today; it made sense pre-Covid, but everyone realised after 2020 that productivity is possible in a different pattern.”