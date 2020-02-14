Petrol cars could be scrapped early, Greggs + Asda, RBS's new name

Petrol cars could be banned three years early

Transport secretary Grant Schapps has hinted that the government could bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by three years.

It would mean no more new combustion engines after 2032, instead of 2035, subject to a consultation launched last week.

The Guardian reports that car manufacturers have accused the government of once again “moving the goalposts” after its original estimate of 2040 was adjusted in early February.