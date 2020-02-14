Petrol cars could be scrapped early, Greggs + Asda, RBS's new name

Industry groups have accused the government of “moving the goalposts” and other news you may have missed this week.

by Stephen Jones

Petrol cars could be banned three years early

Transport secretary Grant Schapps has hinted that the government could bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by three years.

It would mean no more new combustion engines after 2032, instead of 2035, subject to a consultation launched last week.

The Guardian reports that car manufacturers have accused the government of once again “moving the goalposts” after its original estimate of 2040 was adjusted in early February. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT