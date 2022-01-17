Piers Linney: 'The elephant in the room is inflation'

Three trends the former Dragons Den investor thinks SMEs should watch out for in 2022 - and one that won't stick.

The coronavirus pandemic had a double whammy effect on consumers' money habits: As savings increased, spending dropped. Globally, that's an extra $5.4trillion in excess savings since the pandemic started, according to credit rating agency Moody’s.

While planning for 2022, business owners' ears may prick up at the whispering of stockpiled cash (paired with pent up demand) in the hopes of a spending boom.

Don’t hold your breath.