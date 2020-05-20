Planning for the recovery: Everything you need to know

We have had the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic with the lockdown. Now we need to prepare for the second. It will be a tidal wave of challenges businesses will need to face before we can get back to some type of normality.

Never has clear planning been more vital in peacetime. For a number of reasons, a team-based approach will help you handle the numerous risks, threats and opportunities that emerge as the UK economy staggers back to work.

Over the last 20 years I have helped my clients through some tricky turnarounds and change initiatives; here are six steps that have helped me.