Planning through uncertainty: A quick guide

The future has never exactly been well-illuminated, but uncertainty is perhaps now at its highest point in decades. How long and how deep will this recession be? When will the lockdown relax? How will consumer behaviour have changed?

In this face of such unknown quantities, businesses still need to plan - living day-to-day is not a long-term strategy.

In this video panel, Insights Group CEO Andy Lothian and Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson share with Management Today's Stephen Jones what they've learned about preparing for an unknown future.