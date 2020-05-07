Planning through uncertainty: A quick guide

Video: Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson and Insights Group CEO Andy Lothian offer tips on preparing for the recovery.

by Management Today

The future has never exactly been well-illuminated, but uncertainty is perhaps now at its highest point in decades. How long and how deep will this recession be? When will the lockdown relax? How will consumer behaviour have changed?

In this face of such unknown quantities, businesses still need to plan - living day-to-day is not a long-term strategy.

In this video panel, Insights Group CEO Andy Lothian and Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson share with Management Today's Stephen Jones what they've learned about preparing for an unknown future.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £52 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT