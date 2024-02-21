Podcast: The CEO who bought her manufacturer

Retirement is often viewed as a golden age, where those who were once slaves to capitalism and industry, can finally clock out of the rat race and spend their twilight years enjoying the things they wished they had the time to do in their 20s.

But that life was not for Tricia Cusden, a former management training consultant. Frustrated with the lack of conversation around good quality products available for mature skin, the now 75-year old launched cosmetics company Look Fabulous Forever in 2013, working alongside her two daughters Anna and Suzy.