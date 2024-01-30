Podcast: CEO pay, when to quit and the death knell for remote work?

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

On the latest episode of Leadership Lessons, Management Today’s editorial team discuss whether CEOs are paid enough, how to know when it’s time to leave a role, and the employment tribunal that could mark the death knell for remote working.

We discuss Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's surprise announcement that he will leave his role at the end of the season, two years ahead of schedule. We ask whether more leaders should feel comfortable saying they've "run out of energy" and why self-awareness is a critical skill for leaders.

We look at where growth is most likely to come from this year. Spoiler alert: it's data, again.