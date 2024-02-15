Podcast: CEO side gigs, return to the office and why if you don't ask you (might not) get

Management Today's latest Leadership Lessons podcast is out.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

On the latest episode of Leadership Lessons, Management Today’s editorial team discusses the relevance of the aphorism 'if you don't ask, you don't get' when it comes to promotions, and what CEOs have told us about how businesses should be implementing a return to more office time.

Following David Solomon's high-profile retreat from the DJ decks, we also explore when it's acceptable for a CEO to have a side gig. We look at if and when there's a risk of your hobby overshadowing your day job, how to judge whether an activity is acceptable or not, and why it might matter how your firm is performing.

