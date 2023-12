The boss of the firm described as “the first legal unicorn” on why companies are miscalculating by not facing up to wrongdoing.

Tom Goodhead wouldn’t recommend his remedy for stress to anyone.

His approach, the law firm boss tells MT, essentially involves “just throwing myself into my work even more”.

“I’m a complete workaholic,” he says. “I spend 90+ hours a week working in the firm. I’m always on.”