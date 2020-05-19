How to get your point across with impact on video calls

Getting your ideas across in a persuasive way on video calls is fraught with challenges. When you are in the same room as your audience, you instinctively pick up on so many signals. You get instant feedback as they react to you. By contrast, on a video conference call, people can seem distant and literally feel ‘remote’.

Furthermore, people are far more likely to get distracted on a video call. Possibly the worst aspect of remote communication is that your energy comes across as reduced when seen on a screen. This means that your messages have less impact.

However, with a few simple techniques, you can compensate for these issues and still get your points across with impact.