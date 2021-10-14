Poor mental health and loneliness tops employees’ WFH experience

New research says leaders must take more responsibility for the wellbeing of their staff

It’s a confusing picture. On the one hand, data suggests working from home is emancipating. Previous studies have shown half of staff reportedly say they never want to go back to how things were before. But on the other hand, statistics also reveal it’s a crippling experience for many. So which is it?

If the latest research is anything to go by, the evidence seems to suggest the latter – with managers urged to be much more proactive about their employees’ wellbeing.

Research among 200 heads of HR by Benefex finds employees are turning to bosses for support in numbers not seen before, with 80% of employers reporting more staff are disclosing problems with their mental health, including loneliness.