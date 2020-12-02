How to position your business for acquisition

Having sold upmarket crisp company Tyrrells for £300m in 2016, David Milner left the snacks aisle behind and got into pets, becoming CEO of premium pet food business Lily’s Kitchen two years later.

Earlier this year, he sold Lily’s Kitchen to Nestlé Purina in a deal thought to be worth over £100m. Clearly, he knows a thing or two about getting a company ready for market.

His secret? Putting all your eggs in one basket is no bad thing, he tells Management Today, and organic growth done properly can be much better than going for growth at all costs.