Is positive discrimination really discrimination?

We don't currently have meritocracy in business, says Sayeh Ghanbari, lead partner for EY UK&I Business Consulting.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Retail has traditionally had a much higher than average proportion of female workers, and there's a real fear that women will be disproportionately affected by the industries that are wracking the sector.

But this inequality could persist even when the market rebounds because of the acceleration of ecommerce, says Sayeh Ghanbari, lead partner for EY UK&I Business Consulting.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package