Post-Covid consumers demand community spirit from business

As Covid-19 restrictions ease, businesses are beginning to look forward and ask what comes next. Which changes in our national life will stay? How exactly has the pandemic altered people’s mindsets and affected what they believe in?

The challenge in such a turbulent time is to understand what is real and what is just noise. We can often overstate how much our habits, values and ways of thinking really transform – what feels like revolution is more often evolution. Even changes taking hold now might be undone as coronavirus and its aftermath play out.

However, there are some changes that look more permanent than others: our data suggests one of the most enduring changes from Covid-19 is that the British public is expressing a more communitarian outlook.