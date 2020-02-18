The Power 50: Part-time, full throttle

You don’t need to work long hours to do a top job.

Take Marc Nohr, group CEO of The Miroma Group (pictured). Nohr heads up the £153m-turnover collective of global marketing services agencies, with offices in 11 countries and over 350 employees worldwide, and he’s also the chairman of creative agency Fold7. Nohr is part-time – and proud of it.



Nohr dropped to a four-day week in 2018 so he could chair Jewish cultural centre JW3, pick up his youngest son from school, exercise [he’s the director of martial arts body London Krav Maga] and spend more time “just thinking things through and sitting in a café with my notebook and pen”.

“Initially, I decided that I needed a bit of headspace and more varied, diverse days in order to feel productive and fulfilled,” he explains. “We all know there’s a law of diminishing returns when it comes to working longer hours. When you’re overloaded and running from meeting to meeting, you’re just surviving – you’re not thriving.”