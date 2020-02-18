The Power Climbers 2020

TEMI ESHO, Allen & Overy

Senior associate

Pattern worked: 4 days per week

As a banking and finance lawyer, Esho’s areas of expertise include acquisition financing, leveraged buy-outs, general lending and event driven transactions. She has worked on a number of high profile multijurisdictional deals, and is responsible for junior members of staff and the overall management of transactions. Esho was promoted while on maternity leave and became the first leveraged finance associate to return to work on a part-time basis. She works a four-day week, two of which are from home. Although Esho’s request for part-time was initially met with scepticism, her determination to prove that it could be done has changed the perception of flexible working within her team and paved the way for other associates to request flexibility.

PATRICK THOMSON, Centre for Ageing Better

Senior programme manager

Pattern worked: 80% contract